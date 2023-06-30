Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Microsoft Gets OpenGL 4.4 Running Atop Direct3D 12 Using Mesa, OpenGL 4.5 Inbound
Microsoft's Jesse Natalie who has been responsible for much of Microsoft's contributions to Mesa the past few years crossed off the OpenGL 4.4 milestone. With a dozen patches implementing ARB_enhanced_layouts, ARB_query_buffer_object, and ARM_texture_mirror_clamp_to_edge, the remaining extensions needed for OpenGL 4.4 compliance have been implemented.
Jesse Natalie noted that the OpenGL enhanced layout support in particular proved challenging for matching up the semantics of DirectX's DXIL intermediate language. More details on this OpenGL 4.4 support for D3D12 can be found via this merge.
OpenGL 4.5 atop D3D12 also looks like it will be landing soon for Mesa 24.0. This merge request from overnight will take D3D12 support to OpenGL 4.5. It turns out only another trivial four patches are needed for getting OpenGL 4.5 exposed on D3D12. With the Mesa 24.0 feature freeze / branching not for another two months, this OpenGL 4.5 support should land in plenty of time for this next feature series.