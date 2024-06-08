OBS Studio 30.2 Beta Brings Native NVENC Encoder Support On Linux

Out for testing this weekend is the OBS Studio 30.2 beta software for those into live-streaming their desktop and other screen recording purposes. With the OBS Studio 30.2 release there are video encode improvements for Linux, support for multi-track video streaming, hybrid MP4 output, and other new features.When it comes to the video encode improvements with OBS Studio 30.2 for Linux users, there is a lot. There is now Linux support for native NVIDIA NVENC encoding, including NVENC AV1 support now being in place. OBS Studio 30.2 is also adding Linux shared texture support for encoding with NVENC, Intel QuickSync, and VA-API. More broadly, OBS Studio now also supports HEVC to WebRTC output.The OBS Studio 30.2 Beta 1 release also adds support for multi-track video streaming, enhanced RTMP/FLV multi-track audio and video, hybrid MP4 output, and enhancements around themes with the OBS Studio UI.

Downloads and more details on the Friday night beta release of OBS Studio 30.2 via GitHub