Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
O3DE 23.10 Released With Many Improvements To This Open-Source Game Engine
O3DE 23.10 features improvements to the game authoring experience, a new document property editor is available in experimental form (disabled by default), improved exporting of projects created with O3DE for Windows / Linux / Linux Server / iOS, visual and performance improvements to the Atom graphics/rendering system, new robotics features, and a variety of other incremental improvements to this open-source game engine. O3DE 23.10 also adds prefab override capabilities, work on better memory support, mesh instancing, multi-GPU fundamentals, improvements around ray-tracing, and more.
Open 3D Engine 23.10 can be downloaded from GitHub. The 23.10 release notes have now been uploaded to docs.o3de.org.