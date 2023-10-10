O3DE 23.10 Released With Many Improvements To This Open-Source Game Engine

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 10 October 2023 at 06:34 PM EDT.
LINUX GAMING
Back in July of last year the Open 3D Engine (O3DE) engine launched as part of the Open 3D Foundation and initially was a spin-out of Amazon's Lumberyard game engine. Out this week is O3DE 23.10 as the newest half-year update to this project.

O3DE 23.10 features improvements to the game authoring experience, a new document property editor is available in experimental form (disabled by default), improved exporting of projects created with O3DE for Windows / Linux / Linux Server / iOS, visual and performance improvements to the Atom graphics/rendering system, new robotics features, and a variety of other incremental improvements to this open-source game engine. O3DE 23.10 also adds prefab override capabilities, work on better memory support, mesh instancing, multi-GPU fundamentals, improvements around ray-tracing, and more.

Open 3D Engine


Open 3D Engine 23.10 can be downloaded from GitHub. The 23.10 release notes have now been uploaded to docs.o3de.org.
