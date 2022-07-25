NsCDE 2.2 Released As Retro Desktop Inspired By Unix's CDE
NsCDE 2.2 has been released as the newest feature version of the "Not so Common Desktop Environment" that takes its inspiration from the CDE desktop once common with Unix workstations.
NsCDE resembles the Common Desktop Environment but with more modern features and higher system/user requirements than the original while being considered a lightweight hybrid desktop environment relying on FVWM.
NsCDE 2.2 brings various theme fixes, the .desktop files are now more conformant to standards, icon themes updated, GTK2/GTK3 CSS file consolidation, Common User Access (CUA) key bindings support, Firefox CSS updates, and documentation updates.
NsCDE is available under the GPLv3 license. Source downloads as well as binaries for Fedora, SUSE, and Ubuntu/Debian packages are available via GitHub.
Add A Comment