Linux 6.4 Lands Fix For Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Use-After-Free Issue
There's been a nasty Nouveau bug in Linux 6.3 that most commonly led to hard system hangs but with this use-after-free problem causing kernel memory corruption, it could also cause other adverse effects.
Red Hat's David Airlie this week has been working through the month-old bug and as mentioned on Friday was able to figure out a solution. Following initial testing of that patch, he's sent it in as part of this week's DRM driver fixes.
On Friday night Linus Torvalds merged drm-fixes-2023-06-17 that has a number of AMDGPU fixes plus the Nouveau fix. Over the coming days this fix should also get picked up by the Linux 6.3 stable series in the next point release or two.
There's also a number of AMDGPU fixes to have been merged by this PR ahead of Sunday's Linux 6.4-rc7 release.