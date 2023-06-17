Linux 6.4 Lands Fix For Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Use-After-Free Issue

Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 17 June 2023 at 07:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NOUVEAU
As a follow-up to yesterday's article about the believed fix for the Nouveau use-after-free bug plaguing Linux 6.3 users of this open-source NVIDIA driver, the fix has now been merged to Linux 6.4 Git and in turn should also be picked up for an upcoming Linux 6.3 point release.

There's been a nasty Nouveau bug in Linux 6.3 that most commonly led to hard system hangs but with this use-after-free problem causing kernel memory corruption, it could also cause other adverse effects.

Red Hat's David Airlie this week has been working through the month-old bug and as mentioned on Friday was able to figure out a solution. Following initial testing of that patch, he's sent it in as part of this week's DRM driver fixes.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards


On Friday night Linus Torvalds merged drm-fixes-2023-06-17 that has a number of AMDGPU fixes plus the Nouveau fix. Over the coming days this fix should also get picked up by the Linux 6.3 stable series in the next point release or two.

There's also a number of AMDGPU fixes to have been merged by this PR ahead of Sunday's Linux 6.4-rc7 release.
Add A Comment
Related News
The Nasty Linux 6.3 Nouveau Driver Bug Appears To Have Been Figured Out
It's Recommended To Avoid Using The Open-Source NVIDIA Driver On Linux 6.3
NVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver Development Progressing On Nearly Decade Old GTX 980M
Nouveau Using The NVIDIA GSP Will Lead To More Firmware Bloat
Updated NVIDIA Turing Firmware Published For Open-Source Nouveau Driver
Open-Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Begins Running Game While Using GSP Firmware
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian 12.0 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Easier Non-Free Firmware Handling
Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released
It's Recommended To Avoid Using The Open-Source NVIDIA Driver On Linux 6.3
KDE Plasma 6 X11 Session "Barely Buggier" Than Plasma 5 On X11
Debian 13 "Trixie" Aiming To Ship With RISC-V 64-Bit Support
Linux x86 Boot Process Trying To Cleanup "Hay-Wire Circuits, Duct Tape & Super Glue"
JDK 21 Forked From Mainline For What Will Be The Next Java LTS Release
NVIDIA 545 Linux Driver To Support Vulkan Apps With PRIME On Wayland