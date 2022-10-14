NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver 0.0.7 Released For Enjoying VA-API With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
The NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver is the open-source, community-developed Video Acceleration API (VA-API) implementation that is built to make use of NVIDIA's NVDEC interface exposed by their proprietary Linux graphics driver stack. In turn this VA-API implementation is notable since it allows for NVIDIA GPU video acceleration with Firefox that targets VA-API but not the NVIDIA interfaces.
NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver 0.0.7 was released yesterday with the latest fixes for this open-source project. There is updates to the Meson build system and a few fixes in general for this open-source driver.
If you are using a NVIDIA GPU with the proprietary Linux driver but wanting to enjoy Firefox video acceleration or any other VA-API-only software, see the GitHub project site for this useful open-source community effort.
3 Comments