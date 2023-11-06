NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver 0.0.11 Delivers Various Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 6 November 2023 at 05:59 AM EST. 14 Comments
NVIDIA
The NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver is an open-source independently-developed project that implements the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) atop NVIDIA's NVDEC interface so that software like Mozilla Firefox can enjoy video hardware acceleration on Linux using NVIDIA's proprietary driver.

Due to NVIDIA's proprietary driver stack focusing on their own VDPAU and NVENC/NVDEC video acceleration interfaces, started last year was this NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver project to implement VA-API so that software like Firefox that only uses this open video acceleration API on Linux could enjoy support within NVIDIA's confines.

The NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver has seen releases every few months to deliver new features and fix various bugs. On Sunday night the v0.0.11 release took place.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs


The NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver 0.0.11 release is mostly bug fixes but crucially has fixed an incompatibility with the new NVIDIA R545 Linux driver series. The update also now allows avoiding a hard-coded libva driver path, fixes YUV444 10 and 12-bits, and various other decode related fixes.

Downloads and more details on this NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver update via GitHub.
