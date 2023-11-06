Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver 0.0.11 Delivers Various Fixes
Due to NVIDIA's proprietary driver stack focusing on their own VDPAU and NVENC/NVDEC video acceleration interfaces, started last year was this NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver project to implement VA-API so that software like Firefox that only uses this open video acceleration API on Linux could enjoy support within NVIDIA's confines.
The NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver has seen releases every few months to deliver new features and fix various bugs. On Sunday night the v0.0.11 release took place.
The NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver 0.0.11 release is mostly bug fixes but crucially has fixed an incompatibility with the new NVIDIA R545 Linux driver series. The update also now allows avoiding a hard-coded libva driver path, fixes YUV444 10 and 12-bits, and various other decode related fixes.
Downloads and more details on this NVIDIA-VAAPI-Driver update via GitHub.