NVIDIA VA-API Driver 0.0.9 Released With YUV444 Support

12 March 2023
The open-source nvidia-vaapi-driver project is an independent effort implementing the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) atop of the NVDEC interface supported by NVIDIA's proprietary driver. This VA-API-on-NVDEC implementation allows for video acceleration within Firefox and other software only targeting this open API.

The nvidia-vaapi-driver has matured nicely since kicking things off a year ago. Out today is nvidia-vaapi-driver v0.0.9 with more improvements to this NVIDIA VA-API implementation from features to fixes.

The nvidia-vaapi-driver 0.0.9 release has YUV444 support for its direct back-end, there is an AV1 fix for 10-bit content, Meson build system updates, various warning fixes, initial GitHub Continuous Integration (CI) support, and other fixes. The big changes though are the YUV444 for the direct back-end and the AV1 work.


Downloads and more details on this NVIDIA VA-API open-source implementation via GitHub.
