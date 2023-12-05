Canonical Releases Multipass 1.13 RC With Snapshots Support, Migrated To Qt6

Canonical's Multipass software that is advertised as "cloud-style VMs at your fingertips" and making it easy to spin-up "Ubuntu VMs on demand for any workstation", is out with a new test release adding snapshots support and other new features.

Thursday's release of Multipass 1.13 RC is significant in that it finally adds support for snapshots. Similar to VM snapshots, Multipass snapshots allow taking a "snapshot" of an instance that can be easily restored at a later date. So should you mess-up an instance, you can easily rollback if a snapshot was made previously.

Multipass 1.13 also migrates from Qt5 to Qt6, which in turn fixes a number of bugs in the process. Multipass 1.13 has also seen some parts of its cross-platform SFTP server rewritten, fetching of remote image information is now faster, and various other updates.

Canonical Multipass logo


Multipass 1.13 RC can be easily fetched via "beta" updates on Snap or the source fetched from GitHub. Those unfamiliar with this Canonical open-source software project geared for Ubuntu Linux can learn more about the project at multipass.run.
