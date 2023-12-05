Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Canonical Releases Multipass 1.13 RC With Snapshots Support, Migrated To Qt6
Thursday's release of Multipass 1.13 RC is significant in that it finally adds support for snapshots. Similar to VM snapshots, Multipass snapshots allow taking a "snapshot" of an instance that can be easily restored at a later date. So should you mess-up an instance, you can easily rollback if a snapshot was made previously.
Multipass 1.13 also migrates from Qt5 to Qt6, which in turn fixes a number of bugs in the process. Multipass 1.13 has also seen some parts of its cross-platform SFTP server rewritten, fetching of remote image information is now faster, and various other updates.
Multipass 1.13 RC can be easily fetched via "beta" updates on Snap or the source fetched from GitHub. Those unfamiliar with this Canonical open-source software project geared for Ubuntu Linux can learn more about the project at multipass.run.