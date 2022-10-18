MoltenVK Updated For Vulkan 1.2 Support On Apple macOS/iOS

18 October 2022
MoltenVK as the portability layer for Vulkan that exposes this industry standard graphics API on Apple's macOS, iOS, and tvOS platforms is now able to expose Vulkan 1.2 compatibility.

MoltenVK is the open-source effort allowing Vulkan to be exposed under Apple's software platforms by mapping the Vulkan API atop Apple's Metal API for consumption with their drivers. MoltenVK has been successful for getting Vulkan-rendered games and other software running on macOS and continues its reach in supporting more of the Vulkan API and exposing more capabilities in general.

MoltenVK 1.2 was tagged today and with this version there is now support for Vulkan 1.2. This MoltenVK 1.2 release is built against the Vulkan SDK 1.3.231 amnd also exposes SPIR-V 1.4 support, KHR_shader_float_controls, improves Vulkan sempahore functionality, memory leaks have been addressed, crash fixes, and a variety of other improvements for mapping Vulkan to Metal.


For downloads or to learn more about MoltenVK 1.2 for getting Vulkan API 1.2 support atop Apple systems, see MoltenVK on GitHub.
