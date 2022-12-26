xf86-video-modesetting TearFree Page-Flipping Merged

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 26 December 2022 at 06:19 AM EST. 3 Comments
X.ORG --
The xf86-video-modesetting work covered a month ago over "TearFree" page flipping support has been merged to the X.Org Server for whenever the next release ends up happening.

As previously covered, a developer finally stepped up to offer a "TearFree" xf86-video-modesetting option for that generic DDX, similar to the TearFree option found in hardware-specific drivers like xf86-video-amdgpu. Enabling TearFree tries to provide tear-free screen rendering by utilizing hardware-specific page-flipping mechanisms. Screen tearing can still be common on the Linux desktop if running the X.Org Server and are not using a composited window manager.


Developer Sultan Alsawaf implemented the TearFree option for this commonly used, generic DDX driver for helping to eliminate tearing in environments lacking a compositor. Two shadow buffers are used for the tear-free implementation along with integrated damage tracking. More details on the implementation can be found via this merge request, which as of last week has been merged into the X.Org Server tree.

With the updated xf86-video-modesetting driver, the TearFree option is disabled by default unless enabling the option.
3 Comments
Related News
X.Org Server & XWayland Updated Due To New Round Of Security Vulnerabilities
Twenty Old X.Org Components See New Updates
xf86-video-modesetting X.Org Driver Sees Patch For "TearFree" Page Flipping
AMD Introduces New Hotplug Driver Option For The X.Org Server
IceWM 3.1 Released For This Fast & Simple X11 Window Manager
Open-Source VIA Linux Driver Still Wants To Be Merged, But Pursuing Acceleration First
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Whoops: Linux's strcmp() For The m68k Has Always Been Broken
New Patches Aim To Boost Linux 9p Performance By ~10x
Fedora 38 Wants To Make Sure Shutdowns & Reboots Are Faster
Microsoft Begins Providing DirectX Shader Compiler Linux Binaries
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Spins Its First ISO
Linux 6.2 Lands Support For Multiple Compression Streams With ZRAM
Fedora 38 Plots Path To Unified Kernel Support
Wine 8.0-rc2 Released With 50 Fixes