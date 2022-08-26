Mir 2.9 Released With XDG-Shell For Wayland, Support For More Protocols

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Canonical has released a new version of Mir, their display server that now focuses on making it easy adapting new environments to use Wayland by being an adaptable Wayland compositor.Canonical continues investing in Mir for Wayland compositing use-cases for IoT devices like smart mirrors. With Mir 2.9, there is now Wayland back-end support for using XDG-Shell while up to now they used the older WL-Shell instead. Mir 2.9 also adds remote input support via the zwlr_virtual_pointer_v1 protocol extension, zwp_idle_inhibit_manager_v1 is added, and zwp_text_input_manager_v1 support that now allows Electron apps to work with the on-screen keyboard.



Ubuntu Core with Mir can be found powering some exercise smart mirrors.