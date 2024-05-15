Mir 2.17 Better Supports Hybrid Graphics & Other Wayland Enhancements
https://github.com/canonical/mirCanonical engineer Matthew Kosarek just released Mir 2.17 as the newest version of this open-source Wayland compositor that can be used for building Wayland-based shells and has shown some interesting potential with the likes of Miracle-WM and Miriway.
Mir 2.17 brings support for several new Wayland features, hardware cursors are now implemented, there is a prototype Mir shell protocol, much better display and graphics platform selection, and many bug fixes.
With the enhanced graphics platform selection, Mir 2.17 should behave better on hybrid GPU systems and NVIDIA systems. The bug fixes in Mir 2.17 should take care of a number of nuisances found in prior releases.
Downloads and more details on Mir 2.17 via GitHub.
