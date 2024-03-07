Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa's VDPAU State Tracker Adds Support For AV1 Decoding
VA-API is widely supported by many modern Linux applications for video acceleration while VDPAU has been around for a while too as NVIDIA's original video decode path for their proprietary Linux driver. For software that may support VDPAU but not VA-API, the VDPAU state tracker has been extended to handle AV1 decode.
Chris Rankin in the merge request explained his motivation:
Add support for AV1 decoding.
My motivation here is realising that in Fedora 39, VLC no longer supports VA-API. Basically, FFMpeg is developing faster than VLC. And while the next major release of VLC will likely resolve the current problem, FFMpeg will likely have moved on by then too. IMO it is worth having VDPAU support available as a fall-back position for the more common codecs.
The code was merged today for Mesa 24.1 that will be out as stable in Q2.