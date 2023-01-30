Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa EGL X11/Wayland Code Receives Optimization For Multi-GPU/PRIME Systems
Last year saw a Mesa GLX change to ensure that a linear buffer is allocated on the display/scanout GPU rather than of the render GPU in PRIME/multi-GPU configurations. This is for optimizing peer-to-peer DMA usage between multiple GPUs. In non-optimal configurations where the linear buffer for scanout is allocated by the render GPU, it can't be moved to the video memory of the scanout GPU without an extra copy. With the prior change to GLX and now in place for EGL, it's ensured that the linear buffer is allocated on the scanout GPU and then accessed by the render GPU to avoid the overhead/cost of the extra kernel copy.
This merge request by AMD engineer Yogesh Mohan Marmithu had been opened last year for this change to ensure the allocation happens on the scanout GPU. Finally last week it crossed the finish line with entering Mesa 23.1. The change affects Mesa's common platform/EGL code and thus not tied to one particular (AMD) GPU driver in this case.