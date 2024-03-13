Blumenkrantz Picks His Next Battle: Mesa's DRI Interfaces

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 13 March 2024 at 06:52 AM EDT. 5 Comments
MESA
Valve contractor Mike Blumenkrantz has been known for many great Mesa improvements the past several years, especially around Zink for the OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation within Mesa. Over the past four years he has taken on many great performance optimizations and other significant code undertakings to improve Mesa. Blumenkrantz has picked his latest battle and appears to be around Mesa's Direct Rendering Infrastructure (DRI) interfaces.

The Direct Rendering Infrastructure has been around since the late 90's for accessing the GPUs under the X.Org Server. The DRI was important in the early days for OpenGL with hardware acceleration. But today the landscape is very different, we're moving past an X11 world, and the DRI interfaces have become a nuisance.

Blumenkrantz wrote a new blog post taking aim at DRI and his challenge to take them on. He's started off with this pull request that would move the DRI interface headers within a Gallium3D sub-directory and with an end goal of removing them entirely:
"as @ajax put it, the year is 2024 and we no longer have to hurt ourselves by distributing (or versioning) these headers/interfaces. they can just be private.

which, of course, is the first step to deleting them entirely"

It's been raised though that ChromeOS is still using the DRI interfaces internally right now on AMD hardware. But Google engineers are working to move away from this and if this interface change is held off until Mesa 24.2 it should give them time to address it. We'll see how this latest programming adventure by Blumenkrantz goes.
5 Comments
Related News
Radeon Memory Visualizer Hooks Up With Qualcomm Adreno Vulkan Driver
Mesa's VDPAU State Tracker Adds Support For AV1 Decoding
Mesa's CPU-Based Vulkan Driver Now Supports Ray-Tracing
UWP'ed Mesa Running On Microsoft Xbox, Allowing For New Game Ports With OpenGL
Mesa 24.1 To Raise Limit Supporting More Than Eight Vulkan GPUs Per System
Panthor DRM Driver Set For Linux 6.9, Arm Mali Gen10 Merged To Panfrost Gallium3D
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Lisa Su Says The "Team Is On It" After Tweet About Open-Source AMD GPU Firmware
Fedora Workstation 41 To No Longer Install GNOME X.Org Session By Default
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
Awesome Changes Coming With Linux 6.9: Lots From Intel/AMD, FUSE Passthrough & More Rust
Microsoft Ending Support For Windows Subsystem For Android
LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland
KDE Developers Are Currently Seeing 150~200 Bug Reports Per Day