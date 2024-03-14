Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa 24.0.3 Released With Many Graphics Driver Bug Fixes
As is common for the Mesa point releases, the bug fixes are pretty much spread across the board. Mesa 24.0.3 provides a number of Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan fixes, various RADV Vulkan driver fixes, some fixes to the ACO compiler back-end, a few NVK fixes, updating some of the DG2 device IDs with the appropriate product names, and also Intel ANV Vulkan driver fixes. There are dozens of fixes to be found in this rather hearty Mesa 24.0.3 point release.
The Mesa 24.0.3 release announcement details all of the interesting work to find in this Mesa version.
Meanwhile Mesa 24.1 is coming up as the next quarterly feature release. Eric Engestrom is thankfully again managing this next release though he had to move the branching / RC1 back by two weeks to accommodate his personal schedule. As such the Mesa 24.1 stable release is now likely to come around mid-May.