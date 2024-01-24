Mesa 24.0-rc3 Up For Testing, Mesa 23.3.4 Out As Stable
Eric Engestrom with Igalia continues doing a stellar job maintaining the Mesa 23.3 stable series while also leading the Mesa 24.0 release candidates for that upcoming Q1'2024 stable series.
Mesa 24.0-rc3 is out this evening as the latest weekly test candidate for Mesa 24.0 that will likely be out officially in early to mid February. There are a few RADV fixes and the normal Intel churn, some work on the common NIR code, and even some Lavapipe and Venus fixes this week. Nothing too notable in terms of the fixes for the week besides some gamers potentially being interested in a X11 WSI workaround for addressing the game Detroit Become Human.
Mesa 24.0 appears to be coming together well and currently -- as of writing -- there are no release blockers so Mesa 24.0 stands good chances of being out early in February. In turn should be picked up by the likes of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and other spring distribution refreshes.
For those sticking to the current Mesa stable series, Eric also released Mesa 23.3.4. There is a Zink fix for the resizable BAR detection logic, RADV and Intel fixes as usial, and a number of other fixes some of which are common to the backported Mesa 24.0 series material.
The open-source Linux graphics driver stack continues progressing very well into 2024 thanks to the likes of Intel, AMD, Valve, Google, Collabora, Igalia, and numerous other organizations and individual developers.
