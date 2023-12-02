Mesa 24.0 PVR Vulkan Driver Adds Support For New PowerVR Kernel Driver
The PVR Vulkan driver being developed within Mesa for modern PowerVR graphics hardware has now landed support for using the upcoming PowerVR DRM kernel driver that is being upstreamed in Linux 6.8.
To date the Mesa PVR Vulkan driver has been tested with Imagination's existing driver bits while the code merged for Mesa 24.0 enables using the new PowerVR Direct Rendering Manager driver that is queued for mainline with Linux 6.8.
This merge adds all the bits for this Mesa Vulkan driver to work with the new kernel mode driver (KMD). The merge request was open more than one year until being merged this week now that Imagination's DRM driver is in DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.8 merge window.
Along with the open-source Vulkan driver and DRM kernel driver, the PowerVR firmware binaries are also required as is the case with all modern GPUs needing the necessary firmware support.
