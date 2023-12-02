Mesa 24.0 PVR Vulkan Driver Adds Support For New PowerVR Kernel Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 December 2023 at 01:45 PM EST. Add A Comment
MESA
The PVR Vulkan driver being developed within Mesa for modern PowerVR graphics hardware has now landed support for using the upcoming PowerVR DRM kernel driver that is being upstreamed in Linux 6.8.

To date the Mesa PVR Vulkan driver has been tested with Imagination's existing driver bits while the code merged for Mesa 24.0 enables using the new PowerVR Direct Rendering Manager driver that is queued for mainline with Linux 6.8.

This merge adds all the bits for this Mesa Vulkan driver to work with the new kernel mode driver (KMD). The merge request was open more than one year until being merged this week now that Imagination's DRM driver is in DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.8 merge window.

PowerVR open-source driver


Along with the open-source Vulkan driver and DRM kernel driver, the PowerVR firmware binaries are also required as is the case with all modern GPUs needing the necessary firmware support.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 23.3 Released With Initial NVK Vulkan Driver, AMD RDNA3 Refresh & Raspberry Pi 5
Mesh/Task Shader Queries Land For RADV With RDNA2, RDNA3 Support On The Way
Mesa 23.3-rc5 Released With The Latest Open-Source GPU Driver Fixes
Etnaviv NPU Open-Source Driver Now Twice As Fast For Image Classification Workloads
Microsoft Enables OpenGL 4.6 Support Over Direct3D 12
Mesa 23.3-rc4 Released With More Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Roundcube Open-Source Webmail Software Merges With Nextcloud
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
Debian's MIPS64EL CPU Port Is At Risk Due To Declining Hardware Access
PCSX2 Emulator Disables Wayland Support By Default
LACT Is The Newest AMD Radeon GUI Control Panel For Linux
KDE Is Down To Just One Wayland Showstopper Bug Remaining
TUXEDO Computers Launches First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop
OpenZFS Is Still Battling A Data Corruption Issue