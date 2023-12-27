Mesa 23.3.2 Released With Plenty Of Bug Fixes For Closing Out 2023

Eric Engestrom has issued an on-time bi-weekly point release for the Mesa 3D graphics drivers today principally composed of open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers commonly used by the Linux desktop.Mesa 23.3.2 is a bit on the lighter side, which can be attributed to end-of-year holidays or just Mesa 23.3 overall being in better shape.Among the bug fixes to arrive in Mesa 23.3.2 are a few driver fixes for RADV / Etnaviv / R600g / Iris / ANV / RadeonSI, continued fixes to the Rusticl OpenCL-on-Rust driver, and other small fixes.