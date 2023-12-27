Mesa 23.3.2 Released With Plenty Of Bug Fixes For Closing Out 2023
Eric Engestrom has issued an on-time bi-weekly point release for the Mesa 3D graphics drivers today principally composed of open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers commonly used by the Linux desktop.
Mesa 23.3.2 is a bit on the lighter side, which can be attributed to end-of-year holidays or just Mesa 23.3 overall being in better shape.
Among the bug fixes to arrive in Mesa 23.3.2 are a few driver fixes for RADV / Etnaviv / R600g / Iris / ANV / RadeonSI, continued fixes to the Rusticl OpenCL-on-Rust driver, and other small fixes.
Of the Intel fixes for this point release is the Vulkan workaround change for Baldur's Gate 3.
The full list of Mesa 23.3.2 changes can be found via today's release announcement.
