Mesa 23.3-rc2 Released With Fixes For Zink, Rusticl, RADV & Other Drivers
Eric Engestrom has put out another on-time Mesa release candidate for what's culminating with the Mesa 23.3 release in the coming weeks.
Since last week's 23.3 branching and feature freeze with Mesa 24.0-devel now on Git main, Mesa 23.3-rc1 was released last Wednesday and out today is that second release candidate. There will likely be another one or two release candidates at least before Mesa 23.3.0 will hopefully be out before the end of November with all of its great OpenGL and Vulkan driver updates, as outlined in prior articles. With it having been five weeks now since the Mesa 23.2.1 release and no further bi-weekly point releases, Mesa 23.3 can't come soon enough.
As for this week's Mesa 23.3-rc2 release, most of the fixes are to the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan code, Rusticl as the new OpenCL implementation, Venus for virtualization use, the Radeon RADV Vulkan driver, and also a few Intel ANV Vulkan driver fixes.
Those reading the change-log will also note that HasVK and Crocus Intel drivers have been extended to support building on non-Intel/x86 platforms. That isn't for some groundbreaking change for those older Intel drivers but simply for allow build-testing Mesa on AArch64 more easily. So these drivers can now be build tested on other architectures, but don't expect them to actually be used elsewhere. Similarly, there is also now Meson options of "vulkan-drivers=all" and "gallium-drivers=all" for building all of the Gallium3D and Vulkan drivers. Thus if wanting to build every available driver, it's now more easy. Again though the emphasis there is on more easily build testing all of Mesa with many of the drivers being limited to usage for being found on certain CPU architectures or SoC platforms.
The full list of Mesa 23.3-rc2 changes can be found via the Mesa mailing list.
