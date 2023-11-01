Mesa 23.3-rc2 Released With Fixes For Zink, Rusticl, RADV & Other Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 1 November 2023 at 02:03 PM EDT. 3 Comments
MESA
Eric Engestrom has put out another on-time Mesa release candidate for what's culminating with the Mesa 23.3 release in the coming weeks.

Since last week's 23.3 branching and feature freeze with Mesa 24.0-devel now on Git main, Mesa 23.3-rc1 was released last Wednesday and out today is that second release candidate. There will likely be another one or two release candidates at least before Mesa 23.3.0 will hopefully be out before the end of November with all of its great OpenGL and Vulkan driver updates, as outlined in prior articles. With it having been five weeks now since the Mesa 23.2.1 release and no further bi-weekly point releases, Mesa 23.3 can't come soon enough.

As for this week's Mesa 23.3-rc2 release, most of the fixes are to the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan code, Rusticl as the new OpenCL implementation, Venus for virtualization use, the Radeon RADV Vulkan driver, and also a few Intel ANV Vulkan driver fixes.

glxgears


Those reading the change-log will also note that HasVK and Crocus Intel drivers have been extended to support building on non-Intel/x86 platforms. That isn't for some groundbreaking change for those older Intel drivers but simply for allow build-testing Mesa on AArch64 more easily. So these drivers can now be build tested on other architectures, but don't expect them to actually be used elsewhere. Similarly, there is also now Meson options of "vulkan-drivers=all" and "gallium-drivers=all" for building all of the Gallium3D and Vulkan drivers. Thus if wanting to build every available driver, it's now more easy. Again though the emphasis there is on more easily build testing all of Mesa with many of the drivers being limited to usage for being found on certain CPU architectures or SoC platforms.

The full list of Mesa 23.3-rc2 changes can be found via the Mesa mailing list.
3 Comments
Related News
Mesa Turns To Hawkmoth For Improving Documentation
RadeonSI Completes ACO Compiler Support With Mesa 24.0
Mesa 23.3-rc1 Available For Testing With NVIDIA Vulkan Driver, Raspberry Pi 5 Support
Mesa 24.0 Enters Feature Development For Open-Source OpenGL & Vulkan Drivers
Etnaviv NPU Support Coming Together, Mesa Upstreaming Next
RadeonSI Driver Integrates Perfetto Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
Some Of The Features You Can Expect With Linux 6.7
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS
KDE Desktop Cube Effect Returns & Plasma Wayland Per-Screen Color Management
XWayland's Rootful Mode Is Becoming More Useful