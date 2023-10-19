Mesa 23.3 Merges Initial Support For RDNA3 Refresh "GFX11.5" Graphics

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 October 2023 at 06:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON
For going along with the initial GFX11.5 kernel support that is set to be introduced in Linux 6.7 along with other portions of new AMD Radeon graphics IP enablement, this quarter's Mesa 23.3 release will also bring initial GFX11.5 graphics support for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.

Merged overnight was AMD's code around initial GFX11.5 support for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver and other common Mesa code. With GFX11.5 the enablement in Mesa comes in at 13,907 lines of new code but some 13,794 lines of that ends up being a JSON file that documents the registers... The actual new enablement code for GFX11.5 within Mesa is quite small and mostly about adding GFX11.5 to proceed along the existing GFX11.0 / Navi 3x driver code paths. Following the common AMD code elements and RadeonSI changes, the RADV driver support for GFX11.5 should similarly be very similar and non-invasive.

GFX11.5


It's believed that GFX11.5 will be "RDNA3 refresh" that is rumored to be updated RDNA3 graphics to appear with next-generation AMD APUs/SoCs. There previously were rumors of an RDNA3 refresh for discrete graphics cards of the Radeon RX 7000 series, but newer rumors point to those being cancelled.

See this merge request for the now-merged GFX11.5 support code within Mesa 23.3. Wherever GFX11.5 ends up being used, it's nice -- as standard these days -- for seeing this open-source Linux graphics driver support coming together upstream pre-launch.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Introduces Radeon RX 7900M Laptop Graphics
Mesa's Radeon Vulkan Driver Has Become Much More Capable At Ray-Tracing, Thanks To Valve
AMD ROCm + PyTorch Now Supported With The Radeon RX 7900 XTX
More Patches For Next-Gen AMD GPU Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 6.7
AMD Releases ROCm 5.7.1 With rocBLAS-GEMM-Tune & Bug Fixes
Higher Quality AV1 Video Encoding Now Available For Radeon Graphics On Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISOs Recalled Due To Malicious User Translations
Google Proposes New mseal() Memory Sealing Syscall For Linux
Unplugging Logitech USB Receivers Has Been Causing The Linux Kernel To Crash
Linux Looks Toward Dropping Very Old WiFi Drivers
Debian Repeals The Merged "/usr" Movement Moratorium
Higher Quality AV1 Video Encoding Now Available For Radeon Graphics On Linux
Mozilla Might Finally Enable Firefox's Wayland Backend Soon
Raspberry Pi OS Now Based On Debian 12 "Bookworm" + Wayland