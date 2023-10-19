Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Mesa 23.3 Merges Initial Support For RDNA3 Refresh "GFX11.5" Graphics
Merged overnight was AMD's code around initial GFX11.5 support for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver and other common Mesa code. With GFX11.5 the enablement in Mesa comes in at 13,907 lines of new code but some 13,794 lines of that ends up being a JSON file that documents the registers... The actual new enablement code for GFX11.5 within Mesa is quite small and mostly about adding GFX11.5 to proceed along the existing GFX11.0 / Navi 3x driver code paths. Following the common AMD code elements and RadeonSI changes, the RADV driver support for GFX11.5 should similarly be very similar and non-invasive.
It's believed that GFX11.5 will be "RDNA3 refresh" that is rumored to be updated RDNA3 graphics to appear with next-generation AMD APUs/SoCs. There previously were rumors of an RDNA3 refresh for discrete graphics cards of the Radeon RX 7000 series, but newer rumors point to those being cancelled.
See this merge request for the now-merged GFX11.5 support code within Mesa 23.3. Wherever GFX11.5 ends up being used, it's nice -- as standard these days -- for seeing this open-source Linux graphics driver support coming together upstream pre-launch.