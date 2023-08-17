AMD Sends Out Initial Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "GFX 11.5"

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

A few minutes ago AMD sent out the very first open-source Linux kernel graphics driver patches for enabling the "GFX 11.5" graphics engine.GFX11 has been the graphics block for RDNA3 graphics processors while now the first signs of "GFX11.5" have appeared either for an RDNA3 refresh, next-gen APUs, or what could end up being RDNA4 -- RDNA and RDNA2 for example were both part of the GFX10 family. Meanwhile there's been rumors flying whether or not an RDNA3 "refresh" would be coming with some suggestions that it's not. This GFX11.5 support may be for the rumored Ryzen 8000 series Zen 4 APUs with the "Strix Halo" codename where some reports point to them having a "RDNA3.5" GPU. In fact, this GFX11.5 bring-up for Ryzen 8000 series APUs may be the most likely scenario especially with this initial patch series not being very invasive compared to the current GFX11 support.