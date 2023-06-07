Mesa 23.2 Receives Asahi AGX Gallium3D Changes For OpenGL 3.1 + GLES 3.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 June 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA
Following yesterday's news of OpenGL 3.1 and OpenGL ES 3.0 working on the open-source driver for Apple M1/M2 graphics with Asahi Linux using their "edge" channel, those patches to the Asahi AGX Gallium3D driver have now worked their way into the upstream Mesa 23.2 codebase.

The upstream AGX code in Mesa had been at OpenGL 2.1 and OpenGL ES 2.0 but as of today it's now supporting OpenGL 3.1 and OpenGL ES 3.0. Alyssa Rosenzweig had a set of 32 patches that she submitted via asahi: May batch of changes as a collection of the different patches she worked on the past month for this reverse-engineered, open-source Apple Silicon graphics driver. That included getting multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA) in order and the other remaining work to get this driver over the GL 3.1 / GLES 3.0 finish line.

OpenGL 3.1 upstreamed


Now ahead of next quarter's Mesa 23.2 release those patches are now upstream. But still a significant barrier to making use of this open-source Apple graphics support on Linux is the matter of the Rust-written Apple AGX DRM kernel driver still being in development and presumably won't be mainlined still for some months. Until that Direct Rendering Manager kernel driver is mainlined, it will still be a hassle setting up the Apple Linux graphics stack on your own without rolling a custom kernel. Thus for most users running the Asahi Linux edge packages for this Arch Linux based distribution is the easiest way in the near-term to enjoy Linux on Apple M1/M2 hardware.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa's Lavapipe Adds Vulkan Task/Mesh Shader Support
RadeonSI ACO Code Lands More Functionality
Qualcomm Adreno 600 Series Graphics Get OpenGL 4.6 On Open-Source Driver
Raspberry Pi V3D Driver Adds Native ASTC Texture Compression Support
Mesa 23.1.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes For RADV, Zink, Intel ANV
Mesa 23.1 Released With RadeonSI Rusticl-OpenCL, RADV GPL
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Set For Release Next Week With Around 100 Known Bugs
NVIDIA R535 Linux Beta Brings New Vulkan Extensions, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland Protocol
Linux 6.3.5 Released With XFS Metadata Corruption Fix
Phoronix.com Turns 19 Years Old For Covering Linux Hardware, Open-Source News
Steam On Linux Use Ticked Higher In May, 25% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck
Ubuntu Details Initial Plans For Immutable Linux Desktop With Ubuntu Core & Snaps