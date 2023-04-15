Mesa 23.1-rc1 Published For Testing With Many Graphics Driver Updates

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 April 2023
Following this week's Mesa 23.1 feature freeze and code branching, Eric Engestrom on Friday night published Mesa 23.1-rc1.

Mesa 23.1-rc1 is the first weekly release candidate for this quarter's Mesa feature release series. The Mesa 23.1 release candidates will continue until the stable release is ready -- likely at some point in May.

As summed up already, Mesa 23.1 brings many new features including RadeonSI Rusticl OpenCL support, RADV enabling Graphics Pipeline Libraries (GPL) support, initial AMD GFX940 support, numerous Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan enhancements, Intel Meteor Lake graphics IDs have been added, initial LoongArch CPU support. Intel Vulkan Video support, Intel compute-based transcoding to DXT5, shader disk cache for the Asahi Gallium3D, and many new Microsoft Dozen "Dzn" features.

Mesa 23.1-rc1


The brief Mesa 23.1-rc1 release announcement can be found on the Mesa mailing list.
