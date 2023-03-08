Mesa 22.3.7 Released To End Out The Series

Mesa 22.3.7 has been released as the last planned point release for that driver Q4'2022 driver series.

With Mesa 23.0 released as of late February and its first point release due, Mesa 22.3 as the old stable series is being closed out. Eric Engestrom today released Mesa 22.3.7 with the last batch of fixes for that Q4 OpenGL and Vulkan open-source driver collection while users should begin working their way to the Mesa 23.0 stable series or the in-development Mesa 23.1-devel stack if desiring a bleeding edge and most performant/featureful experience.

Intel and AMD on open-source drivers


Mesa 22.3.7 includes several RADV Vulkan and RadeonSI OpenGL fixes for open-source AMD Linux users (including GFX11/RDNA3 fixes), various Zink fixes for OpenGL atop Vulkan, a number of Intel "ANV" Vulkan fixes, and an assortment of other random fixes throughout the Mesa 3D code-base.

For those riding hte Mesa 22.3 series, the full list of v22.3.7 changes can be found via today's release announcement. Especially if you are running recent Intel and AMD Radeon graphics processors it most often pays off though sticking to the very latest upstream releases or if ambitious enough to be riding Mesa Git.
