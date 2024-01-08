MSI Launches Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Device With Core Ultra 7 CPU, Starts At $699

Following various leaks / rumors / teases in recent days, MSI today formally unveiled the Claw A1M as their first handheld gaming device and the first handheld gaming console in recent time to use an Intel SoC.The MSI Claw A1M is a portable handheld gaming device akin to Valve's Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go devices. But compared to being AMD Ryzen powered, the Claw A1M makes use of an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" SoC that launched last month and found in various laptop designs to date.

The MSI Claw A1M ships with Microsoft Windows 11 Home by default with no option for Linux. It will be interesting to see just how well the MSI Claw A1M works under Linux and if there is any hardware support quirks or other issues.