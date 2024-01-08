MSI Launches Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Device With Core Ultra 7 CPU, Starts At $699

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 January 2024 at 07:44 PM EST. 4 Comments
INTEL
Following various leaks / rumors / teases in recent days, MSI today formally unveiled the Claw A1M as their first handheld gaming device and the first handheld gaming console in recent time to use an Intel SoC.

The MSI Claw A1M is a portable handheld gaming device akin to Valve's Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go devices. But compared to being AMD Ryzen powered, the Claw A1M makes use of an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" SoC that launched last month and found in various laptop designs to date.

MSI Claw official product image


The MSI Claw A1M ships with Microsoft Windows 11 Home by default with no option for Linux. It will be interesting to see just how well the MSI Claw A1M works under Linux and if there is any hardware support quirks or other issues.

MSI Claw official product image


This Intel Core Ultra 7 powered gaming handheld has a 7-inch 1080p display, 16GB of LPDDR5 system memory, up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, 53 Whr battery capacity, "revolutionary" cooling, Thunderbolt 4 support, and otherwise looks quite similar to the other recent gaming handheld devices.

The MSI Claw A1M is said to have a $699 USD starting price when it begins hitting retail channels in the near future. More details on MSI.com. For those curious yesterday I ran some rough benchmarks of the Core Ultra 7 155H versus AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme performance.
4 Comments
Related News
Some Intel Arrow Lake CPUs To Feature Revised Xe LPG+ Graphics IP
Intel LAM Coming To KVM Virtualization With Linux 6.8
Intel Framebuffer Driver Set To Be Retired For Old i8xx/i9xx Graphics
Intel Launches A New Independent Enterprise GenAI Company: Articul8
Intel Media Driver 2023Q4 Improves Video Acceleration For Meteor Lake & Arrow Lake
Linux 6.8 To Support Next-Gen Intel Accelerators (QAT 420xx): More Engines, More Algos
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
GNU Boot Drops Some Motherboards & CPU Code After Discovering Non-Free Bits
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Improvement Scores Huge Ray-Tracing Wins
Red Hat Evaluating x86-64-v3 Requirement For RHEL 10
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023