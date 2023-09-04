Real-Time "RT" Patches Updated Against Linux 6.6 Git

Still not over the finish line for the mainline Linux kernel are the real-time "RT" patches but it continues inching toward that long-awaited goal. Out today is v6.6-rc1-rt1 as the real-time kernel patch series updated against the initial Linux 6.6 Git state.

The v6.6-rc1-rt1 patches are at 87 patches against mainline for enabling real-time (PREEMPT_RT) kernel builds. Many of the patches are quite simple and some of the patches are for simply enabling RT for the different CPU architecture builds. In any event, the Linux RT developers continue to eye up eventually having all of this code in mainline.

One of the main blockers that remains is over the threaded / atomic console printing. With Linux 6.6 there are some printk changes with an eye toward threaded / atomic console printing but the actual functionality not yet merged as of Linux 6.6. Once that feature is crossed off, hopefully the Linux RT support won't be far behind.

Since last year there's been talk of when Linux RT might finally land albeit due to the work around non-blocking consoles it has dragged on. For those that missed it or forgot, last year Intel acquired Linutronix in part for working on the Linux real-time initiative.

Linutronix's Sebastian Andrzej Siewior today posted the 6.6-rc1-rt1 patch-set for enabling real-time support atop the current Linux 6.6 Git state. Those interested can find the current RT patch queue via linux-rt-devel.git.
