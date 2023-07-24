Linux Kernel Mitigated For "Zenbleed" Vulnerability Affecting AMD Zen 2 CPUs
It looks like the updated Family 17h microcode this morning isin relation to a new Zen 2 CPU security vulnerability being disclosed. The Linux kernel has also just received a patch for this "Zenbleed" vulnerability for older AMD CPUs.
This merge of the Linux kernel mitigation describes Zenbleed as:
"Fix an issue on AMD Zen2 processors called Zenbleed.
The bug manifests itself as a data corruption issue when executing VZEROUPPER under certain microarchitectural conditions"
While there is this mitigation now within the Linux kernel, the most optimal fix is with running the latest AMD processor microcode.
More details on the Zenbleed vulnerability here with the discovery being made by Tavis Ormandy from Google Information Security.
