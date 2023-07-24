Linux Kernel Mitigated For "Zenbleed" Vulnerability Affecting AMD Zen 2 CPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 24 July 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT. 11 Comments
AMD
It looks like the updated Family 17h microcode this morning isin relation to a new Zen 2 CPU security vulnerability being disclosed. The Linux kernel has also just received a patch for this "Zenbleed" vulnerability for older AMD CPUs.

This merge of the Linux kernel mitigation describes Zenbleed as:
"Fix an issue on AMD Zen2 processors called Zenbleed.

The bug manifests itself as a data corruption issue when executing VZEROUPPER under certain microarchitectural conditions"

While there is this mitigation now within the Linux kernel, the most optimal fix is with running the latest AMD processor microcode.

Zenbleed


More details on the Zenbleed vulnerability here with the discovery being made by Tavis Ormandy from Google Information Security.
11 Comments
Related News
New AMD Zen CPU & Radeon GPU Microcode Land In Linux-Firmware.Git
It Turns Out Linux Is Supposed To Enable STIBP When Enabling AMD Zen 4's Auto IBRS
AMD CPU Microcode Will Be Getting Larger With Future Processors
AMD EDAC Linux Driver Gets Ready For The Instinct MI300 APUs
AMD Dynamic Boost Control Feature Set For Introduction In Linux 6.6
AMD Working To Allow Linux To Handle Up To 128 DRM Devices Per System
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit
RISC-V Is Now An Official Debian Architecture
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.6 Preparing New Features
ASUS Will Take Over Intel's NUC Systems Line Moving Ahead
Debian 12.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes
AMD CPU Microcode Will Be Getting Larger With Future Processors
XWayland 23.2 RC1 Brings Tearing Control, Resizable Rootful, Emulated Input
Proton 8.0-3 Released With More Windows Games Running On Linux, Fixes