Linux 6.8-rc2 Adds More Zen 5 IDs, AMD PMF Will Know If You're In Front Of Your Laptop

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 28 January 2024 at 09:54 AM EST. 15 Comments
New code submitted for the ongoing Linux 6.8 cycle are some AMD additions now set for premiering in today's Linux 6.8-rc2 release.

First up, sent out today as x86/urgent material are adding detection for more AMD Zen 5 CPUs. The Linux kernel recently began tracking the CPUs as Zen 5 with the "X86_FEATURE_ZEN5" with various ranges of model IDs within the Family 26 (1Ah) range. For Linux 6.8-rc2 some additional ranges of model IDs are now also being treated as Zen 5.

In addition to Family 26 models 0x00 to 0x0f being marked as Zen 5, now also considered Zen 5 are Family 26 models 0x20 to 0x2f, 0x40 to 0x4f, and 0x70 to 0x7f. Not necessarily all those model IDs will be used for guaranteed to launch different AMD Zen 5 CPU models, but often the ranges are reserved in advance for possible future models, custom SKUs, and other possible alterations/additions to the Zen 5 product portfolio that would necessitate a new model ID.

Also part of today's x86/urgent pull is adding the identification for Intel Clearwater Forest as the all-E-core successor to the Intel Sierra Forest processors.

AMD Ryzen laptop


Separately, of interest to some with Linux 6.8-rc2 may be the platform-drivers-x86 additions that made it in this week. As part of those "fixes" are some AMD Platform Management Framework (PMF) driver updates. With that the AMD PMF driver is now able to read human presence information and ambient light information from the AMD Sensor Fusion Hub (SFH) driver. For two years already the AMD SFH Linux driver with modern Ryzen laptops is able to provide human presence functionality for determining if somebody is in front of the laptop's screen or not.

AMD human detection debug


With Linux 6.8-rc2 that human presence information and ambient light sensor details are able to be read by the AMD PMF driver. This is being done so the AMD PMF driver can potentially enact different intelligent power/performance behavior depending upon whether a user is detected in front of the Ryzen laptop or not.

Linux 6.8-rc2 due out this afternoon also has a range of general bug fixes.
