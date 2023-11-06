Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
ASUS Screenpad Support, More MSI Laptops & Intel IFS Gen2 Changes In Linux 6.7
The x86 platform drivers continue to have a wide variety of changes each cycle, mostly on the laptop front but an increasing scope of desktop changes and even server with the likes of the Intel IFS driver plus other x86 platform driver churn such as on the NVIDIA Mellanox side. Some of the x86 platform driver highlights for Linux 6.7 include:
- The ASUS WMI driver adds support for the Screenpad found on various high-end laptop models.
- The MSI EC driver enables support for additional laptops and enables cooler boost support.
- Inspur systems now have an ACPI Platform Profile driver so the power/energy preferences can be properly communicated.
- The Intel In-Field Scan (IFS) driver adds support for Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest processors. With those next-generation Xeon Scalable procesors coming after Emerald Rapids there is "Gen2" IFS.
- The NVIDIA Mellanox PMC driver has added support for BlueField-3 hardware.
- The Lenovo Think-LMI driver for setting BIOS options within Linux has added a bulk save option.
- The ThinkPad ACPI driver adds a battery quirk for the ThinkPad X120e.
- The Intel SpeedSelect Tool that lives within the Linux kernel source tree has seen various fixes.
More details on the many Linux 6.7 platform-drivers-x86 changes via this pull request that was merged to mainline last week.