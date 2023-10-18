Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Inspur WMI Platform Profile Driver Being Worked On For Linux
An engineer with China's Kylin OS has sent out the latest patch adding an Inspur WMI driver to the x86 platform area of the Linux kernel. This Inspur WMI driver is initially for exposing ACPI Platform Profile controls under Linux so users can switch between low-power, balanced, and performance modes for altering the system platform behavior depending upon the user's power/performance preference.
This Inspur WMI platform profile driver is currently under review on the platform-driver-x86 mailing list.
As shown in prior articles like Testing The New ASUS Platform Profile Support In Linux 5.15 and AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U: ACPI Platform Profile Low-Power vs. Balanced vs. Performance there can be a measurable difference in power/performance from the ACPI Platform Profile settings depending on the hardware.