Inspur WMI Platform Profile Driver Being Worked On For Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 October 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Adding to the list of vendors exposing ACPI Platform Profile controls under Linux so the user can easily set their power/performance preference for the system is major Chinese hardware company Inspur.

An engineer with China's Kylin OS has sent out the latest patch adding an Inspur WMI driver to the x86 platform area of the Linux kernel. This Inspur WMI driver is initially for exposing ACPI Platform Profile controls under Linux so users can switch between low-power, balanced, and performance modes for altering the system platform behavior depending upon the user's power/performance preference.

This Inspur WMI platform profile driver is currently under review on the platform-driver-x86 mailing list.

Platform Profile controls on GNOME


As shown in prior articles like Testing The New ASUS Platform Profile Support In Linux 5.15 and AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U: ACPI Platform Profile Low-Power vs. Balanced vs. Performance there can be a measurable difference in power/performance from the ACPI Platform Profile settings depending on the hardware.
