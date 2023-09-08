Linux Driver Preparing Support For ASUS Screenpad On High-End Laptops

In addition to the ASUS laptop improvements for Linux 6.6 with the ASUS-WMI driver, additional feature work is on the way for future kernel versions with one of those interesting additions being support for the ASUS Screenpad. Some higher-end ASUS laptops feature a secondary screen "screenpad" on the laptops and the pending ASUS-WMI driver patch will properly support it.

Luke Jones continues driving a lot of these ASUS Linux laptop support improvements and one of his recent patch series is working out this support for the ASUS screenpad. In particular, properly handling the WMI methods for turning off and being able to adjust the brightness of the secondary screen.

ASUS laptop with Screenpad


This secondary screen can be found on higher-end ASUS laptop models like the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650P-ZNM010WH. In the case of that device, to complement the main 16-inch QHD+ display is the "ScreenPad Plus" providing a 4K IPS-level panel with stylus support.

Those interested in this ASUS-WMI driver handling around the ASUS Screenpad can see the kernel mailing list for this pending work. It's obviously too late to see it now for Linux v6.6 but hopefully will be ready come the v6.7 cycle.
