Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux Driver Preparing Support For ASUS Screenpad On High-End Laptops
Luke Jones continues driving a lot of these ASUS Linux laptop support improvements and one of his recent patch series is working out this support for the ASUS screenpad. In particular, properly handling the WMI methods for turning off and being able to adjust the brightness of the secondary screen.
This secondary screen can be found on higher-end ASUS laptop models like the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650P-ZNM010WH. In the case of that device, to complement the main 16-inch QHD+ display is the "ScreenPad Plus" providing a 4K IPS-level panel with stylus support.
Those interested in this ASUS-WMI driver handling around the ASUS Screenpad can see the kernel mailing list for this pending work. It's obviously too late to see it now for Linux v6.6 but hopefully will be ready come the v6.7 cycle.