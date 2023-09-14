Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel IFS Driver Prepares For Granite Rapids & Sierra Forest
The Intel In-Field Scan driver has been stable in the Linux kernel for a while now and is in the process of being extended for next year's Sierra Forest and Granite Rapids server processors. A patch series sent out on Wednesday extends the IFS driver for supporting Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest. With these next-gen processors the IFS images containing the built-in tests are a slightly different format compared to Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids. There are also new error codes and other considerations for the driver to make with these future processors.
But long story short with this patch series now under review the Intel IFS driver is getting ready for Sierra Forest and Granite Rapids with the new testing capabilities for helping to weed out any faulty silicon.