MSI-EC Linux Driver Patches Allow Enabling "Cooler Boost" For MSI Laptops

A set of patches to the community-developed MSI-EC Linux kernel driver would allow toggling MSI's Cooler Boost functionality under Linux for enhancing laptop cooling performance.

Added earlier this year with Linux 6.4 was the MSI EC driver for allowing more control over MSI laptops on Linux from controlling battery charging thresholds to other functionality managed by the embedded controller (EC) on MSI laptops. The newest feature being wired up for the MSI EC driver is the cooler boost functionality that allows ramping up the laptop's fans to enhance the cooling performance and ideally experience better performance / less down-clocking.

With the MSI EC driver there is a simple "cooler_boost" option added via sysfs for toggling whether to ramp up the fan speeds. The downside to MSI Cooler Boost is, of course, a noisier laptop (fan noise).

This patch series currently undergoing review enables the cooler boost support. The patches also allow exposing the platform version firmware and release date via sysfs as additional information.

If all goes well we could potentially see this MSI laptop cooler boost option readied in time for the upcoming v6.7 kernel cycle.
