Linux 6.7 Makes More Preparations For The AMD Instinct MI300A APUs
While there has already been various open-source Linux driver upstreaming work around the AMD Instinct MI300 series both for the MI300X GPU-only solution and the MI300A APU-based accelerator, for Linux 6.7 more work is happening.
As a reminder, earlier this year AMD announced the Instinct MI300 APUs that are a combination of Zen 4 CPU cores with CDNA3 GPU cores. AMD promoted the MI300A as the first APU accelerator for HPC and AI workloads.
With Linux 6.7 by way of the x86/platform pull that's now been merged to mainline is adding of more PCI device IDs for the AMD MI 300A accelerators.
"Add new Root, Device 18h Function 3, and Function 4 PCI IDS for AMD F19h Model 90h-9fh (MI300A)."
In turn this x86/amd_platform pull request is depended upon by other pending code for extending existing AMD Linux kernel drivers for handling the MI300A hardware, like the AMD HSMP driver. The upstream kernel support for the AMD Instinct MI300A platform appears to still be a work-in-progress -- some work began over the summer with the likes of the AMD EDAC driver support -- while some patches still outstanding but in any event is moving forward ahead of broader general availability of Instinct MI300A APUs. For at least the CPU side portion though the Linux kernel can largely make use of all the existing AMD Zen 4 code paths that have long been in place for delivering good Ryzen 7000 series and EPYC 8004/9004 series support.
