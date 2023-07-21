AMD EDAC Linux Driver Gets Ready For The Instinct MI300 APUs

21 July 2023
New patches posted to the Linux kernel mailing list prepare the AMD Error Detection and Correction (EDAC) driver for the upcoming AMD Instinct MI300 APUs.

The patches posted on Thursday add AMD Family 19h Models 80h-80fh and 90h-9fh PCI IDs to the AMD EDAC code. They also go on to introduce the HBM3 memory type, thus in effect confirming this work is around the AMD Instinct MI300 data center APUs.
"Add AMD family 19h Model 90h-9fh. Models 90h-9fh are APUs, and they have built-in HBM3 memory. ECC support is enabled by default.

APU models have a single Data Fabric (DF) per Package. Each DF is visible to the OS in the same way as chiplet-based systems like Rome and later. However, the Unified Memory Controllers (UMCs) are arranged in the same way as GPU-based MI200 devices rather than CPU-based systems. So, it uses the gpu_ops for enumeration and adds a few fixups."

This patch series is making those preparations for the forthcoming AMD Instinct MI300 series data center APUs with onboard HBM3 memory. Given the timing this work will likely be mainlined for the Linux 6.6 cycle.

AMD MI300A slide


The MI300A is to combine 24 Zen 4 CPU cores with CDNA 3 GPU accelerator cores and 128GB of HBM3 memory.
