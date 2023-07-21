Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD EDAC Linux Driver Gets Ready For The Instinct MI300 APUs
The patches posted on Thursday add AMD Family 19h Models 80h-80fh and 90h-9fh PCI IDs to the AMD EDAC code. They also go on to introduce the HBM3 memory type, thus in effect confirming this work is around the AMD Instinct MI300 data center APUs.
"Add AMD family 19h Model 90h-9fh. Models 90h-9fh are APUs, and they have built-in HBM3 memory. ECC support is enabled by default.
APU models have a single Data Fabric (DF) per Package. Each DF is visible to the OS in the same way as chiplet-based systems like Rome and later. However, the Unified Memory Controllers (UMCs) are arranged in the same way as GPU-based MI200 devices rather than CPU-based systems. So, it uses the gpu_ops for enumeration and adds a few fixups."
This patch series is making those preparations for the forthcoming AMD Instinct MI300 series data center APUs with onboard HBM3 memory. Given the timing this work will likely be mainlined for the Linux 6.6 cycle.
The MI300A is to combine 24 Zen 4 CPU cores with CDNA 3 GPU accelerator cores and 128GB of HBM3 memory.