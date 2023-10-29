Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.7 Will Let You Enable/Disable 32-bit Programs Support At Boot-Time
The Linux kernel already has the "IA32_EMULATION" Kconfig knob for toggling the 32-bit support at build time, while most (all?) Linux distributions leave it enabled for allowing 32-bit user-space software to work fine. But the new patches coming for Linux 6.7 allow optionally enabling/disabling it at boot time. So in the future Linux distributions could choose to have the support off-by-default but then users if they want to run 32-bit legacy software could add the new "ia32_emulation=1" boot time flag to have the support enabled without having to rebuild the kernel. Or alternatively, server administrators could decide to preemptively disable this 32-bit support more easily.
These patches for Linux 6.7 aren't making any default policy changes.
This boot time ia32_emulation control was sent out in Saturday's x86/entry changes for Linux 6.7. That pull request also has a clean-up to the fast syscall return validation code.