Linux 6.6 Unconditionally Enables x86 CPU Microcode Loading Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 September 2023 at 06:46 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Among the many changes to land during this first week of the Linux 6.6 cycle were the x86 CPU microcode loader updates that now unconditionally makes that support part of the x86/x86_64 kernel builds.

Intel engineers have been working on improvements to the Linux CPU microcode updating code. There's also been fundamental fixes to the x86 32-bit CPU microcode handling posted in recent weeks too.

For Linux 6.6 is an initial clean-up of the x86 CPU microcode loader and also making the loader core code unconditionally enabled and no longer under a Kconfig build-time switch to easily toggle its presence.

Intel and AMD CPU


Most everyone builds their kernels with x86 microcode updating support and it's certainly recommended these days where microcode updates commonly correct functional issues as well as taking care of CPU security vulnerabilities. Though having this support unconditionally enabled may be frowned upon by the likes of the GNU Linux-libre folks who are against run-time updating/handling of any microcode/firmware blobs.
"The first, cleanup part of the microcode loader reorg tglx has been working on. This part makes the loader core code as it is practically enabled on pretty much every baremetal machine so there's no need to have the Kconfig items. In addition, there are cleanups which prepare for future feature enablement."

The x86-microcode pull also has clean-ups in preparing for future feature enablement work in this microcode area.
6 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.6 Graphics Drivers: NVK uAPI, New AMD GPUs, More Meteor Lake, CI Support
GenPD Subsystem Posted For Linux 6.6 - Torvalds Wonders What The Heck Is "GenPD"
Linux Sysctl Cleaning To Eventually Erase ~64 Bytes Of Bloat Per Array
EEVDF Scheduler Merged For Linux 6.6, Intel Hybrid Cluster Scheduling Re-Introduced
GNU Linux-libre 6.5-gnu Released With More Kernel Deblobbing
Linux 6.5 Released With AMD P-State EPP Default, USB4 v2, MIDI 2.0 & More Hardware Bits
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.6 To Better Protect Against The Illicit Behavior Of NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Linux 6.5 Last Minute Fixes A Performance Regression - 34% Drop In A Micro-Benchmark
AMD Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Above 5 Million Lines, Entire Linux Kernel At 34.8 Million
ReiserFS Officially Declared "Obsolete"
SELinux In Linux 6.6 Removes References To Its Origins At The US NSA
GNOME's Sysprof Adds FlameGraphs To Better Visualize Output
Linux 6.5 Released With AMD P-State EPP Default, USB4 v2, MIDI 2.0 & More Hardware Bits
Linux 6.5 Ready To Ship With Initial USB4 v2, More WiFi 7, AMD P-State EPP Default & More