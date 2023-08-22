Linux Microcode Loading For x86 32-bit CPUs Being Cleaned Up & Corrected

Continuing to support x86 32-bit processors with the mainline Linux kernel continues to be a maintenance burden and uncovering ugly bits of code that are seldom touched. The latest work is on fixing up the 32-bit early microcode loading code so that it's more robust and actually correct.Thomas Gleixner of Intel-owned Linutronix recently uncovered that the 32-bit early loading mechanism for the CPU microcode was home to some problems: "Aside of being a source of code horror and debug trouble, it also turned out that this is fundamentally broken vs. stackprotector and tracing."



The early Intel Atom N270 32-bit days with netbooks...