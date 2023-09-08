Linux 6.6 KVM Brings Intel & AMD Fixes, SEV-ES DebugSwap, New RISC-V Extensions

Merged on Thursday were a batch of KVM virtualization changes for the Linux 6.6 kernel.

Linux 6.6 KVM for RISC-V adds support for a number of processor ISA extensions for guests. Now supported for RISC-V KVM guests are Zba, Zbs, Zicntr, Zicsr, Zifencei, and Zihpm. There are also several KVM fixes for RISC-V and ARM this cycle.

When it comes to KVM on x86-based systems, there are a number of Intel and AMD fixes. Among these fixes are fixing "fatal" bugs for AMD SEV-ES intra-host migration, cleaning up KVM handling of Intel architectural events, a bug that broke some AMD SEV guests, and other more general fixes. The KVM code also adds support for AMD SEV-ES DebugSwap, which allows SEV-ES guests to use debug registers and generate/handle #DBs. KVM x86 also has a new framework to allow caching CPU feature flags so that KVM can check if the guest can use a feature without having to search guest CPUIDs. This batch of KVM updates isn't the most exciting in recent memory but there is a good number of fixes this round.


Meanwhile KVM on s390 hardware has added PV crypto enablement so a PV guest can make use of crypto cards. More details on these KVM changes that have landed in Linux 6.6 via this merge.
