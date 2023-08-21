Several HID Driver Improvements Ready For Linux 6.6

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

In recent days a number of feature patches were queued in HID-next to provide new driver features and hardware support within the Human Interface Device subsystem.Among the HID subsystem improvements queued up over the past week for the upcoming Linux 6.6 merge window include:- The vendor Hailuck is added to the list of non-Apple keyboards supported by the Apple HID driver. Hailuck is the HID USB keyboard identifier for Powzan keyboards KB750 and KB770 keyboards at least. By adding them as non-Apple keyboards, the Apple driver will fix function keys support under Linux. Several other non-Apple keyboard vendors already rely on this workaround.- The HID SteelSeries driver has been extended from originally supporting just the SRW-S1 steering wheel to now also handling the Arctis 1 Xbox headset. The hid-steelseries driver will now export battery information from the headset and relay the wireless status property. The Arctis 1 is a gaming headset that retails for ~$60 USD.- The logitech-hidpp driver has added support for the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 mouse via Bluetooth with this HID++ driver for supporting high resolution scrolling. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight Gaming mouse via USB has also been added to the HID++ driver.