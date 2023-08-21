Several HID Driver Improvements Ready For Linux 6.6

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 21 August 2023 at 02:10 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
In recent days a number of feature patches were queued in HID-next to provide new driver features and hardware support within the Human Interface Device subsystem.

Among the HID subsystem improvements queued up over the past week for the upcoming Linux 6.6 merge window include:

- The vendor Hailuck is added to the list of non-Apple keyboards supported by the Apple HID driver. Hailuck is the HID USB keyboard identifier for Powzan keyboards KB750 and KB770 keyboards at least. By adding them as non-Apple keyboards, the Apple driver will fix function keys support under Linux. Several other non-Apple keyboard vendors already rely on this workaround.

- The HID SteelSeries driver has been extended from originally supporting just the SRW-S1 steering wheel to now also handling the Arctis 1 Xbox headset. The hid-steelseries driver will now export battery information from the headset and relay the wireless status property. The Arctis 1 is a gaming headset that retails for ~$60 USD.

- The logitech-hidpp driver has added support for the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 mouse via Bluetooth with this HID++ driver for supporting high resolution scrolling. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight Gaming mouse via USB has also been added to the HID++ driver.

Logitech Pro X Superlight


- Extending the NVIDIA SHIELD controller driver that was initially added in Linux 6.5 to also allow battery reporting support.

- Support for multi-function sensor devices with the hid-sensor-hub driver. The Lenovo Yoga C630 for example has a combined keyboard and accelerometer that to date under Linux has only allowed one or the other to work. With this change both the accelerometer and keyboard are now working on the Yoga C630 and this generic one-line change may help out other multi-function devices too.

- As reported in an earlier article, the Google Stadia force feedback / rumble support is also coming in Linux 6.6 for those making use of this controller from Google's former cloud gaming service.

See the HID for-next Git branch of the latest feature material being queued for this next merge window.
Add A Comment
Related News
Orange Pi 5 Support Nears The Mainline Linux Kernel
Linux 6.6 To Finish Gutting Wireless USB & UWB
Linux 6.6 Will Be Able To Handle Temperature Reporting When Having More Than 32 DIMMs
Linux 6.6 To Make It Easier To Enable Partial SMT For POWER
Qualcomm Rolling Out "Iris" Video Encoder/Decoder Driver For Linux
Per-Policy CPU Performance Boosting Proposed For Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Finally Outperforming Google Chrome In SunSpider
Firefox 117 Beta 8 vs. Google Chrome 116 Linux Browser Performance
Rust Abstractions Posted For Sockets & Other Fundamental Network Bits
SUSE To Be Taken Private By Its Largest Shareholder
Firefox Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
Orange Pi 5 Support Nears The Mainline Linux Kernel
RADV Ray-Tracing To Become Much Faster With New Driver Code
Mesa 23.1.6 Released With Many Graphics Driver Fixes