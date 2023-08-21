Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Several HID Driver Improvements Ready For Linux 6.6
Among the HID subsystem improvements queued up over the past week for the upcoming Linux 6.6 merge window include:
- The vendor Hailuck is added to the list of non-Apple keyboards supported by the Apple HID driver. Hailuck is the HID USB keyboard identifier for Powzan keyboards KB750 and KB770 keyboards at least. By adding them as non-Apple keyboards, the Apple driver will fix function keys support under Linux. Several other non-Apple keyboard vendors already rely on this workaround.
- The HID SteelSeries driver has been extended from originally supporting just the SRW-S1 steering wheel to now also handling the Arctis 1 Xbox headset. The hid-steelseries driver will now export battery information from the headset and relay the wireless status property. The Arctis 1 is a gaming headset that retails for ~$60 USD.
- The logitech-hidpp driver has added support for the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 mouse via Bluetooth with this HID++ driver for supporting high resolution scrolling. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight Gaming mouse via USB has also been added to the HID++ driver.
- Extending the NVIDIA SHIELD controller driver that was initially added in Linux 6.5 to also allow battery reporting support.
- Support for multi-function sensor devices with the hid-sensor-hub driver. The Lenovo Yoga C630 for example has a combined keyboard and accelerometer that to date under Linux has only allowed one or the other to work. With this change both the accelerometer and keyboard are now working on the Yoga C630 and this generic one-line change may help out other multi-function devices too.
- As reported in an earlier article, the Google Stadia force feedback / rumble support is also coming in Linux 6.6 for those making use of this controller from Google's former cloud gaming service.
See the HID for-next Git branch of the latest feature material being queued for this next merge window.