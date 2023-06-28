Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
NVIDIA SHIELD Controller Driver, Xbox Rumble Support For Linux 6.5
A few months ago a NVIDIA engineer began working on an upstream-focused Linux driver for their 2017 SHIELD controller. The driver initially supports the NVIDIA "Thunderstrike" SHIELD (2017) controller with the thinking that other SHIELD peripherals could also be supported by this driver in the future.
After some refinements, the "nvidia-shield" driver was picked up by HID-next and now submitted this week for mainline integration in Linux 6.5. It's not clear why NVIDIA is only now working on this driver and getting it upstream a half-decade later unless perhaps they are working on a next-generation SHIELD and wanting to extend this driver to support their future iterations of the hardware. In any event, the NVIDIA SHIELD driver for their 2017 controller will be found in mainline at long last.
Meanwhile the HID pull also brings rumble support for newer Microsoft Xbox controllers thanks to the work by Google in collaboration with Microsoft's Xbox team. Another story of better late than never.
The HID subsystem updates for Linux 6.5 also include some AMD Sensor Fusion Hub (SFH) updates for Ryzen laptop users, Arrow Lake PCI device IDs for the Intel ISH HID driver, a quirk for the HP Elite Presenter Mouse, and supporting the ASUS ROG Z13 keyboard via the ASUS driver.
The full set of HID feature updates for Linux 6.5 can be found via this pull.