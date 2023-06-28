NVIDIA SHIELD Controller Driver, Xbox Rumble Support For Linux 6.5

The HID subsystem updates have been submitted for the ongoing Linux 6.5 merge window. Most notable is NVIDIA contributing a Linux kernel driver six years late for their SHIELD controller.

A few months ago a NVIDIA engineer began working on an upstream-focused Linux driver for their 2017 SHIELD controller. The driver initially supports the NVIDIA "Thunderstrike" SHIELD (2017) controller with the thinking that other SHIELD peripherals could also be supported by this driver in the future.

NVIDIA SHIELD Controller


After some refinements, the "nvidia-shield" driver was picked up by HID-next and now submitted this week for mainline integration in Linux 6.5. It's not clear why NVIDIA is only now working on this driver and getting it upstream a half-decade later unless perhaps they are working on a next-generation SHIELD and wanting to extend this driver to support their future iterations of the hardware. In any event, the NVIDIA SHIELD driver for their 2017 controller will be found in mainline at long last.

Xbox Controller


Meanwhile the HID pull also brings rumble support for newer Microsoft Xbox controllers thanks to the work by Google in collaboration with Microsoft's Xbox team. Another story of better late than never.

The HID subsystem updates for Linux 6.5 also include some AMD Sensor Fusion Hub (SFH) updates for Ryzen laptop users, Arrow Lake PCI device IDs for the Intel ISH HID driver, a quirk for the HP Elite Presenter Mouse, and supporting the ASUS ROG Z13 keyboard via the ASUS driver.

The full set of HID feature updates for Linux 6.5 can be found via this pull.
