Linux 6.12-rc4 Adding Controller Support For The MSI Claw A1M & 8BitDo Ultimate 2C

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 19 October 2024
Sent out overnight were a few input subsystem patches ahead of the Linux 6.12-rc4 kernel release tomorrow. Notable from this pull is adding input support for the MSI Claw A1M gaming handheld as well as the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Wireless gaming controller.

The MSI Claw A1M is a gaming handheld device powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Meteor Lake) SoC and running Windows 11 out of the box. This device with a 7-inch 120Hz display is similar in nature to the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally.

With Linux 6.12-rc4 this ~$699 USD gaming handheld device will enjoy working input support now that the necessary vendor/device IDs have been added to the common XPad driver.

MSI Claw A1M


Similarly, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Wireless controller is seeing support in Linux 6.12-rc4 with its device ID also being added to the XPad driver. The 8BitDo Ultimate 2C is a ~$30 controller for gamers.

8bitdo 2c controller


See this week's input updates for v6.12-rc4 for the input patches going to mainline.
