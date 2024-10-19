Linux Might Drop Fieldbus Support For Industrial Systems With No One Maintaining It

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 19 October 2024 at 06:39 AM EDT. 18 Comments
HARDWARE
Merged back in 2019 was the Fieldbus system for connecting different systems/components/instruments within industrial environments. Five years later the code isn't being well maintained and looks like it will be on its way out the door if no one steps up to better maintain this driver support for industrial systems for process automation.

Similar to other old and unmaintained staging drivers set for removal with the upcoming Linux 6.13 cycle, the Fieldbus code is the latest on the chopping block. Fieldbus entered the staging area back in 2019 but since then activity around Fieldbus has waned. Fieldbus is an industry standard for a serial bus system used to exchange data between different system components and able to withstand long distances and high external load.

Philipp Hortmann noted in the request for comments to remove the code that there have just been 11 patches to Fieldbus in the last three years -- some of which were just maintenance changes for jiving with the rest of the Linux kernel code such as around deprecated functions. The maintainer of the Fieldbus code also hasn't provided a "reviewed-by" for any patches since May of 2021. It's also not clear that anyone is actually using Fieldbus on the latest upstream Linux kernel versions.

So as a result of the code being dormant, the mailing list proposal is to remove Fieldbus from the mainline kernel if no one steps up. If anyone is actually using Fieldbus, they can stick to using current Linux LTS versions -- after all, the LTS kernels are more likely to be used within industrial systems.
18 Comments
Related News
Audio Firmware Upstreamed For Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 On Linux
Linux 6.12-rc4 Adding Controller Support For The MSI Claw A1M & 8BitDo Ultimate 2C
Corsair Void Headset Driver Expected For Linux 6.13
Linux 6.13 To Drop Some Old & No Longer Maintained Staging Drivers
Intel Revs Linux Driver Patches To Fend Off PCIe Thermal Issues Via Bandwidth Reduction
Linux Thermal/Power Platform Profile Support Coming For Alienware Systems
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Concerns Raised Over Bitwarden Moving Further Away From Open-Source
Linus Torvalds Growing Frustrated By Buggy Hardware & Theoretical CPU Attacks
"100% Free" GNU Boot Discovers Again They Have Been Shipping Non-Free Code
AMD Linux Graphics Driver To Switch To More Aggressive Power Heuristics By Default
Ubuntu Considers Replacing initramfs-tools With Dracut
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver "RADV" Demonstrated On Windows
ReiserFS File-System Expected To Be Removed With Linux 6.13
NVIDIA Is Helping To Improve Linux's Dynamic Display Mux Support For Laptops