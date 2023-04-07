Linux 6.5 To Enable Rumble Support For Newer Microsoft Xbox Controllers
For Linux gamers relying on Microsoft Xbox controllers, the upcoming Linux 6.5 kernel will enable rumble support for several newer controller models.
A few months ago I wrote about Google working on rumble support for newer Microsoft Xbox controllers with insight provided by Microsoft's Xbox team. The focus was on getting rumble support working for more controllers, which benefits Google's Chrome OS and Android use. The effort on improving the Microsoft Xbox controller support on Linux by Google dates back to last year. Well, finally with Linux 6.5 there will be this expanded rumble support.
The patch has been queued into the HID subsystem's for-next branch, marking it as material for Linux 6.5.
Right now under Linux rumble mode only works for the Xbox "Model 1700" controller with pre-2021 firmware. The patch gets the rumble mode working with the newer firmware too plus the Xbox Wireless Controller Model 1914 (Xbox Series S / Xbox Series X), and Microsoft Elite Series 2 (Model 1797) controllers. Rumble should be working when using either Bluetooth or USB connections.
It's a simple patch but a useful one for those Linux gamers relying on these controllers.
