Linux 6.5 To Enable Rumble Support For Newer Microsoft Xbox Controllers

Right now under Linux rumble mode only works for the Xbox "Model 1700" controller with pre-2021 firmware. The patch gets the rumble mode working with the newer firmware too plus the Xbox Wireless Controller Model 1914 (Xbox Series S / Xbox Series X), and Microsoft Elite Series 2 (Model 1797) controllers. Rumble should be working when using either Bluetooth or USB connections.It's a simple patch but a useful one for those Linux gamers relying on these controllers.