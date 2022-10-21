We Need Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux Getting Rumble Support For Latest Microsoft Xbox Controllers
The Microsoft HID Linux driver had supported rumble mode with the Xbox One Wireless Controller but that broke with a 2021 firmware update to the controller. Google engineer Siarhei Vishniakou tracked down the issue and simply needs the new device ID for matching what is exposed by the updated firmware. So with a patch sent out this week the Xbox One Wireless Controller has restored rumble support with this Linux driver.
Thanks to Siarhei also being in communication with the Microsoft Xbox team, it looks like other controllers will end up supporting the rumble mode on Linux. Siarhei noted:
After discussing further with the xbox team, it was pointed out that other xbox controllers, such as xbox elite, should also be possible to support in a similar way. However, I could only verify this on 2 controllers so far.
Nice to see not getting shutdown by the Xbox team. Google for their part is probably interested in the Xbox controller support for any gamers on Chrome OS devices, Android TVs, or similar.
This patch for now is just adding the Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox One S Controller with the updated firmware while presumably follow-up patches will be on the way once being able to verify the support with the other Xbox controllers.