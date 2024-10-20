Audio Firmware Upstreamed For Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 On Linux

qcom: Add Audio firmware for X1E80100 CRD/QCPs



Add audio firmware for X1E80100 CRD/QCPs, which are required to get charging and audio functional.

Qualcomm has upstreamed the audio firmware for the Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 "X1E80100" series laptop SoCs to linux-firmware.git.The audio firmware files are now redistributable via the upstream linux-firmware.git repository. Having these firmware files readily available via this repository makes it easier for Snapdragon X1 laptop users on Linux to enjoy working audio/sound support. These audio firmware files are also apparently needed to get laptop charging to work as well:Prior to this point, Snapdragon X1 laptop users had to extract these firmware files from their Windows partition.