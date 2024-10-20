Audio Firmware Upstreamed For Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 On Linux

20 October 2024
Qualcomm has upstreamed the audio firmware for the Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 "X1E80100" series laptop SoCs to linux-firmware.git.

The audio firmware files are now redistributable via the upstream linux-firmware.git repository. Having these firmware files readily available via this repository makes it easier for Snapdragon X1 laptop users on Linux to enjoy working audio/sound support. These audio firmware files are also apparently needed to get laptop charging to work as well:
qcom: Add Audio firmware for X1E80100 CRD/QCPs

Add audio firmware for X1E80100 CRD/QCPs, which are required to get charging and audio functional.

Prior to this point, Snapdragon X1 laptop users had to extract these firmware files from their Windows partition.

ASUS Vivobook X1


These Snapdragon X1 firmware binaries for the audio support can be found via this commit. These efforts along with initiatives like Ubuntu's developer preview for the X1 laptops are making it easier to get Linux running on these ARM-powered laptops but various feature limitations remain and other bits not yet being upstreamed.
