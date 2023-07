Intel Speed Select Updates, x86 Android Tablet Updates For Linux 6.5

Last week all of the x86 platform driver feature updates were merged for the Linux 6.5 merge window which is wrapping up tomorrow.As usual, there is a lot happening each kernel cycle on the x86 platform driver front. Among the highlights for Linux 6.5 include:- Various Intel Speed Select Technology (ISST) updates. This work includes Topology Aware Register and Power Management Capsule Interface (TPMI) and cluster-level power controls in the Intel Uncore frequency driver. There are also various ISST fixes.- The Intel PMC driver has been updated to support hardware with multiple PMCs and other new hardware support. The Intel Meteor Lake P and Meteor Lake M platform support is added while the Meteor Lake S support was removed for having found out to be incorrect.- The HP WMI driver meanwhile adds a thermal profile for Victus 16-d1xxx hardware, supports the HP Envy special key support, and also now supports the HP WMI camera switch.- The Lenovo Yogabook driver has added support for the keyboard backlight control and other improvements.- The x86 Android Tablets driver has added support for extra buttons on the Cyberbook T116, Lenovo Yoga Book lid switch support, Nextbook Areas 8A data added, and other support additions.- Debugging improvements for the AMD PMC and PMF drivers for Ryzen notebooks.More details on all of the changes for the x86 platform drivers in Linux 6.5 via this pull