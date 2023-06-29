Many Intel & AMD Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 6.5: Intel VRR, More MTL, RDNA3 Overclocking

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 June 2023 at 06:25 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
DRM subsystem maintainer David Airlie of Red Hat has sent out the big batch of feature updates to this collection of open-source graphics/display drivers for Linux 6.5.

As usual, there is a ton of happenings in the open-source graphics driver space especially for the Intel i915 and AMD Radeon "AMDGPU" drivers but also the smaller drivers too like MSM Adreno and Panfrost (Arm Mali) and more. Though as of Linux 6.5 still missing from mainline is the Rust-written Apple Silicon kernel graphics driver that remains in active development, the Nouveau GSP support and overhaul for the NVK Vulkan support is still working out-of-tree, and the Intel Xe kernel experimental driver isn't ready to be mainlined yet either.

Intel and AMD graphics cards


On the AMD side with Linux 6.5 are updates for various graphics IP blocks, a PCIe fix for RDNA2 hardware, AMDGPU DC display floating point support on the LoongArch CPU architecture, various power management improvements, NUMA-aware memory allocations, support for the new KMS color-space API, FreeSync Video enabled by default, and AMDGPU OverDrive overclocking for SMU13 (RDNA3) graphics processors.

Over on the Intel side is continued enablement around Meteor Lake graphics, frame-buffer MMAP support, refactoring of the multi-tile enablement code, PMU multi-tile support, VRR toggling and arbitrary refresh rates, VRR for eDP panels, async flips on linear buffers for Display v12+ graphics, and more. In general much of the Intel i915 focus right now is on finishing the Meteor Lake support with those first processors expected to hit the market in the coming months. The Intel DG2/Alchemist graphics meanwhile are quite mature on i915 while we await the Xe kernel driver for new features and hopefully more performance.

Some of the other DRM driver work this cycle for Linux 6.5 includes more DRM core changes around color space handling, NUMA-awareness for TTM pools, supporting more display panels, a lot of new MSM Adreno support including for the A610 and A690 GPUs, BT601 / BT2020 HDMI support for the Raspberry Pi VC4 driver, Renesas SoC platform support in the SHMOBILE driver, and VirtIO sync object support for Vulkan.

The full list of Linux 6.5 DRM graphics/display driver feature changes and fixes via this pull request.
1 Comment
Related News
Qualcomm Adreno 700 Series GPU Support Published For Open-Source Linux Driver
Linux 6.5 Crypto Adds New AMD CCP Hardware, StarFive RISC-V Bits
Linux 6.5 Brings Sub-NUMA Clustering Support For HPE SGI UV Servers
Linus Torvalds Takes On A Performance Patch: "I Relax By Playing With Inline Assembly"
Linux 6.5 Now Defaults To AMD P-State "Active" EPP For Modern Ryzen Systems
Building A Full Linux Debug Kernel Optimized From 53GB To 25GB Heap Use
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat Now Limiting RHEL Sources To CentOS Stream
Intel Releases x86-simd-sort 2.0 With Faster AVX-512 Sorting, New Algorithms
GCC Adopts A Code of Conduct
Valve Contracts Another Prominent Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Developer
Linus Torvalds Takes On A Performance Patch: "I Relax By Playing With Inline Assembly"
Red Hat Tries To Address Criticism Over Their Source Repository Changes
Intel Arc Graphics Driver Change Leads To A Big Speed-Up Under Linux
AlmaLinux Figuring Out Path Forward Following RHEL Source Code Policy Change