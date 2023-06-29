Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Many Intel & AMD Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 6.5: Intel VRR, More MTL, RDNA3 Overclocking
As usual, there is a ton of happenings in the open-source graphics driver space especially for the Intel i915 and AMD Radeon "AMDGPU" drivers but also the smaller drivers too like MSM Adreno and Panfrost (Arm Mali) and more. Though as of Linux 6.5 still missing from mainline is the Rust-written Apple Silicon kernel graphics driver that remains in active development, the Nouveau GSP support and overhaul for the NVK Vulkan support is still working out-of-tree, and the Intel Xe kernel experimental driver isn't ready to be mainlined yet either.
On the AMD side with Linux 6.5 are updates for various graphics IP blocks, a PCIe fix for RDNA2 hardware, AMDGPU DC display floating point support on the LoongArch CPU architecture, various power management improvements, NUMA-aware memory allocations, support for the new KMS color-space API, FreeSync Video enabled by default, and AMDGPU OverDrive overclocking for SMU13 (RDNA3) graphics processors.
Over on the Intel side is continued enablement around Meteor Lake graphics, frame-buffer MMAP support, refactoring of the multi-tile enablement code, PMU multi-tile support, VRR toggling and arbitrary refresh rates, VRR for eDP panels, async flips on linear buffers for Display v12+ graphics, and more. In general much of the Intel i915 focus right now is on finishing the Meteor Lake support with those first processors expected to hit the market in the coming months. The Intel DG2/Alchemist graphics meanwhile are quite mature on i915 while we await the Xe kernel driver for new features and hopefully more performance.
Some of the other DRM driver work this cycle for Linux 6.5 includes more DRM core changes around color space handling, NUMA-awareness for TTM pools, supporting more display panels, a lot of new MSM Adreno support including for the A610 and A690 GPUs, BT601 / BT2020 HDMI support for the Raspberry Pi VC4 driver, Renesas SoC platform support in the SHMOBILE driver, and VirtIO sync object support for Vulkan.
The full list of Linux 6.5 DRM graphics/display driver feature changes and fixes via this pull request.